Auto sector workers protest layoff, salary cuts

Several hundred workers from different automobile units took out a protest march on Friday against the layoff and cut in the salaries and allowances on account of economic slowdown.

The workers also submitted a memorandum to the local administration making demands, including abolition of contract system and Fixed Term Employment system and sought unemployment allowance for those who lost their jobs due to economic slowdown.

Led by Bellsonica Auto Component India Employees Union, the workers, belonging to ten workers’ unions, gathered at Rajiv Chowk intersection on Delhi-Jaipur highway in the afternoon and marched up to the mini-secretariat to hand over the memorandum. The protesters carried banners and raised slogans.

The three-page memorandum, among other things, demanded that the capitalist policies of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation be dismissed and regular recruitments be made for jobs of permanent nature, the cut in jobs and salaries and allowances be immediately stopped, the factories shut down due to economic slowdown be nationalised and run by the government, indirect taxes be abolished and direct taxes be fixed as per income and health and education be made free for all. The memorandum also demanded that private schools and hospitals be banned and the production should be carried out as per the needs of the society.

The memorandum said the present BJP government had reduced the corporate tax rate, but no efforts were made to increase the purchasing power of the workers. It said the layoff and cuts in salaries and allowances would deepen the economic crisis since the purchasing power of the workers would be further reduced.