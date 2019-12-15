Auto driver killed, another injured in road accident

An autorickshaw driver was killed and another man sustained injuries when the three-wheeler hit a truck in outer Delhi’s Narela in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the deceased has been identified as Ratibhan Singh, who lived in Ashok Nagar, and the injured as Budhpal, a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase-II.

The police said that they received a call at 4.22 a.m. regarding an accident near Narela red light towards Sonepat. When a police team reached the spot, they found an autorickshaw in accidental condition. The injured were shifted to a hospital where Ratibhan was declared brought dead, while Budhpal was referred to a government hospital.

During investigation, it was revealed that the autorickshaw was speeding and hit a truck which was slowing down at the red light, they said. “It appears the negligence of the deceased autorickshaw driver had led to the accident,” said a senior police officer.

A case under IPC Section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered and further investigation is under way, the police said.