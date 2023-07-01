Auto driver dies after driving into flooded ditch dug up for flyover construction

July 01, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

An autorickshaw driver on Friday drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater in north-east Delhi’s Harsh Vihar, the police said, adding that the victim accidentally drove into the giant pit dug up near an under-construction flyover.

The incident took place around 3.30 p.m. near a service lane on Wazirabad main road. According to the police, there was no warning signage or barricading at the spot. The auto driver has been identified as Ajit Sharma, 51, a resident of Nand Nagri.

A senior police officer said that the service lane and the under-construction flyover are under the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government. A PWD official said it is being ascertained how the autorickshaw fell into the ditch.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said, “It seems he tried to drive over the ditch without realising how deep it was and drowned accidentally.” He said there were no injury marks on the victim’s body, which has been sent to the GTB Hospital for post-mortem.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that despite the tall claims of the Aam Aadmi Party government, most roads in the city are waterlogged after rain. “There has been a big scam in the name of cleaning drains in Delhi.,” he said.

The Delhi government did not respond to The Hindu’s request for comment.