Auto driver arrested for molesting nurse

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested by an autorickshaw driver who took her to an isolated place and also robbed her of her phone in north-west Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, the police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested, they said.

The incident happened when the victim from Gokulpuri, a nurse at a city hospital in Rajinder Nagar, boarded an auto to home from work at 8 p.m. on December 2. “On the way, the driver told her that he was taking a shorter route and then took her to an isolated spot where he tried to molest her. When she resisted, he robbed her of her phone and fled the spot,” said an officer. The accused robbed her phone in an attempt to prevent the victim from reporting the matter, the officer added. The woman then called the police after which a case was registered. under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC was registered.

She told the police about the exact route taken by the driver after which CCTV footage was obtained. “The autorickshaw’s registration number was then found which helped police reach the driver,” the officer said.