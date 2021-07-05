Auto driver, another held for robbing jawan in city

Two men, including an autorickshaw driver, were arrested for allegedly robbing an Indian Army jawan in south-east Delhi’s New Friends Colony, the police said on Sunday.

The accused — Rajiv Kumar (28) and Umesh (22) — are both from U.P., they said.

The victim, Tawar Raj Singh, approached the police on April 13. He told them that the incident happened when he was going to his duty in Punjab’s Dappar from his village Goondi in Rajasthan via bus. He reached Sarai Kale Kha bus terminal at 1 a.m. on April 13. He was waiting for a bus to reach Kashmeri Gate when an auto stopped at the spot.

He told the police that the auto already had one passenger. The driver told him that he would drop him at Kashmiri Gate following which the complainant boarded the auto.

Fled with pistol, ID card

The driver took him to an isolated spot and started beating him, the police said. The passengers also joined the driver and they robbed Singh of his bag that had 10 live cartridges of 7.6 mm pistol, uniform and his ID card.

The accused then fled the spot.

“Police then analysed CCTV footage of the area and identified the auto. Later, a raid was conducted at Yakubpur village in Noida and Rajiv was apprehended. On his instance, his accomplice Umesh was also held,” said DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena.

Nine live cartridges and the auto was recovered from them, the police added.