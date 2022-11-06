Auto driver, accused of harassing woman, mowed down while trying to flee police

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 06, 2022 23:45 IST

A 22-year-old man died after being run over by a car while trying to flee from the police. He was brought to the Civil Lines police station for allegedly harassing a woman, an e-rickshaw driver.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, on Saturday night, a woman, 40, came to the police station and alleged that an auto driver had harassed and misbehaved with her at the Civil Lines metro station.

After a police team went to the spot, the auto driver, identified as Rahul, was in an inebriated condition and the police took him to the police station. “On reaching the police station, the auto driver was parking his vehicle outside the police station gate when the complainant started becoming aggressive. The police officers tried to pacify the complainant,” the DCP said.

In the meantime, the accused tried to escape but was hit by an unknown vehicle. A case under IPC section pertaining negligent driving has been lodged and efforts are being made to trace the vehicle, the police said. “Soon after the information regarding the incident was received, relatives of the deceased gathered for three to four hours, following which they were told to go back,” the DCP said.

