Authorities sort out complaints of doctors asked to vacate houses

The district administration helpline has received a couple of calls regarding landlords asking their tenants — either doctors or people under home quarantine — to vacate their premises immediately. The authorities have, however, intervened and bailed out the complainants.

Helpline number

Under trainee IAS officer, Aprajita, supervising the Helpline 1950, told The Hindu that three-four calls were received, including landlords asking a home quarantine patient and a doctor to vacate their premises in separate cases.

Ms. Aprajita said the police were informed and they reached the spot immediately to sort out the matter.

“We are taking such complaints very seriously because doctors are our front line soldiers. They are very important in the present situation. Even the home quarantine patients are also just following the directions of the Prime Minister. If a man under home quarantine is asked to leave, it is not just that discomfort is caused to them, but several lives are also put into danger. So it requires police action,” said Ms. Aprajita.

COVID-19 case

A woman doctor at Gurugram’s Civil Hospital and a nurse in a private hospital in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner had also tweeted from his official handle on Friday saying: “Distt Admin is receiving complaints on helpline regarding landlords/house owners asking medical staff, labourers and people under precautionary home quarantine to vacate the house immediately. Such immoral act may lead to registration of FIR against such landlords/house owners [sic].”

The tweet received 700 likes and was retweeted 246 times with many commenting to appreciate the decision of the administration.