Authorities forced us off the streets in the name of G-20 security, say city vendors

September 08, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - NEW DELHI

While the city is all set to host the G-20 Summit, street vendors say the authorities have forced thousands of them to vacate public space over the past month.

Shri Ram, a member of the town vending committee (TVC) of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), told The Hindu that around 50,000 people have been displaced.

The TVC, which comprises representatives from the civic body, police, and street vendors, is responsible for assigning designated zones to the vendors.

What law says

As per the Street Vending (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, authorised vendors are provided with a certificate of vending (CoV), which gives them legal safeguards. Section 18 of the Act states that such vendors cannot be relocated by the local authority without a 30-day notice.

An MCD official told The Hindu that vendors with valid documents have not faced any interference.

However, Arbind Singh, who heads the National Association of Street Vendors of India, said vendors have been evicted without notice.

Sharing her distress, Attar Basa, a fruit vendor in R.K. Puram, said, “I have been out of work for days. They [authorities] forced us to stop vending, saying they wanted to clean the roads for the summit. Many vendors have gone back to their villages due to the financial strain. Others like me don’t even have the money to go back.”

Ravendra Singh, a garment vendor in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, said, “I have been vending on the street for 15 years, but I have never suffered hardship like this.”