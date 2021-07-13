Delhi

Authorities briefly close Janpath Market

The Janpath Market was briefly closed on Sunday evening for not following social distancing measures. It was allowed to reopen on Monday after a review meeting.

Meanwhile, the Capital reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 14,35,128 on Monday.

Three fatalities were also reported, pushing the death toll to 25,018.

A total of 55,019 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.08%. Of the total cases, 14,09,417 people have recovered and there are only 693 active cases.

A total of 10,852 doses of vaccines were administered in the city on Sunday and the vaccine stock will last for less than a day, as per a vaccination bulletin by the Delhi government.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2%.


