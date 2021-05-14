Australian fliers fail to turn up at IGI Airport

Aircraft was carrying medical aid

More than half the number of passengers who are supposed to board a flight to Australia didn’t turn up at a hotel prior to their departure, said an official at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday.

The official said that a flight carrying medical aid is scheduled to land at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday and around 150 passengers (Australian citizens) are to board the same flight returning to Australia on Saturday early morning.

“Prior to the boarding, as per the protocol, all passengers were tested for COVID-19 and after their negative report they were to be quarantined at a hotel before they board the flight to Australia. But on Thursday, only half of the passengers reported at the hotel,” said the official.

He added that it appears that the passengers who didn’t turn up at the hotel have tested COVID positive. The flight has yet to land at IGIA till Friday evening.