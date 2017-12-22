Australian dies in expressway accident

An 26-year-old Australian biker was killed and four others, including a minor, were injured when a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit a truck and a two-wheeler on the Yamuna Expressway early on Thursday. The incident happened around 8 a.m due to poor visibility caused by fog.

Agra trip

“The bus first hit a truck, skidded off the road and hit the motorcycle being driven by Australian national Matthew Antony Ridely. He was on the way to Agra with two of his friends, who were on different bikes. He had come to India for a trip three days ago,” said Suniti, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The police said Ridely was severely injured and bleeding profusely after the accident. He was taken to Kailash Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“Ridely’s friends were following him and had a narrow escape. The bus’s front portion and windshield were completely broken,” Ms. Suniti added.

The Roadways bus was then hit by a school bus, in which one girl was injured. The three others injured in the incident were the occupants of the Roadways bus. They were identified as Dharmendra, the driver; Pushpendra, the conductor; and Rajeshwari, a commuter, the police added.

The police said the injured were also shifted to Kailash Hospital. “Dharmendra was gravely injured. The passengers in the bus were immediately rescued and the accident led to a severe traffic jam on the expressway for an hour,” said a senior police officer .

A case has been registered against Dharmendra for driving rashly and causing death due to negligence.