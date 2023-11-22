HamberMenu
Australia to start ‘Maitri’ fellowship programme

Australian Foreign Minister stresses on role of youth in influencing Indian Ocean region’s nations

November 22, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said think tanks and civil society groups could play an important role in fostering relations not only between India and Australia but also among nations in the Indian Ocean region.

Interacting with students during an event at Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College, Ms. Wong announced that the Australian government will start the ‘Maitri’ fellowship programme, under which Indian researchers will get to spend six months to two years at a think-tank in Australia, while researchers from the country will spend the same time at an Indian institution.

Highlighting the role of the youth in influencing how the nations in the Indian Ocean region are reshaped, the Minister said all countries need to work together to ensure there is no conflict. “At a time when pluralism and democracy are being challenged worldwide, the next generation of leaders from both countries have a special responsibility to strengthen the institutions that we hold dear.”

Addressing a question from the audience about there being a cynicism about joining politics, Ms. Wong told students that they can decide not to be interested in politics, but cannot decide not to be affected by it.

