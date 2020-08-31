August rainfall highest in 7 years: IMD

Delhi recorded 236.5 mm of rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Capital had gauged 119.6 mm precipitation in August last year, and 206.5 mm in 2018. The rainfall in August 2013 was 321.4 mm.

Meanwhile, the weatherman on Sunday forecast intermittent light to moderate rains for Delhi over the next six days.

Widespread rains are unlikely, but moderate precipitation is predicted on Thursday, the IMD said.