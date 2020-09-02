August 2020 had four ‘good’ air quality days

AQI better compared to August 2019

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Tuesday said that the air quality of August was better compared to the same period in 2019.

August had four “good” air quality days, while there were no such days in 2019. Also, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of August is better compared to last August, according to the DPCC.

“In August 2020, the Air Quality Index has improved considerably with four ‘good’ days and 27 ‘satisfactory’ days whereas there were nine ‘moderate’ days and 22 ‘satisfactory’ days in August 2019,” the DPCC said.

The average AQI of August was 64, which is less compared to 86, the average AQI of August 2019. Lesser the value of AQI, better is the quality of the air.

Since January, the average AQI of each month has been lesser than the value in 2019, the data showed.

There have been studies which showed that due to the different phases of the lockdown and restrictions due to COVID-19, the air quality has improved as there are lesser vehicles on the road and other industrial and business activities have also been reduced.

Combined effect

“We have received good rainfall in August. Also, industries are not working in full scale and work-related travel is less. This reduction in pollution is a combined effect of meteorological factors and lockdown measures,” said Vivek Chattopadhyaya, senior programme manager at Centre for Science and Environment.