Audit team to investigateWaqf Board ‘irregularities’

New Delhi

06 October 2020 01:11 IST

Amanatullah Khan’s tenure under scanner

The Delhi government has launched a special audit into alleged irregularities by former Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan during his tenure.

According to a written communication in this regard from the Minority Cell of the Revenue Department to the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Waqf Board, a four-member team is auditing records related to Mr. Khan’s tenure as chairman of the Board from March 2016 to March 2020.

“The special audit is concerned with the irregularities committed by Amanatullah Khan in the capacity of the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, with effect from March 2016 to March 2020,” the letter, dated September 21, stated.

Advertising

Advertising

The AAP Okhla MLA was unanimously elected as Waqf Board member again but his election is yet to be notified by the Delhi government.

He was the chairman of the Board before the Delhi Assembly elections earlier this year when his term as a member of the Board expired.

The letter from the office of Principal Secretary (Revenue) directed the Delhi Waqf Board to provide “all concerned auditable records and information as per scope and period of audit” to the audit team.

Mr. Khan previously served as the chairman of the Board for around six months in 2016 before resigning in May, and again from September 2018 to March 2020.

A CBI enquiry is already pending against him in connection with the appointments made by him in the Waqf Board during his earlier tenure in 2016. The Delhi government’s Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) too had registered a case against him for alleged misuse of funds before the Delhi Assembly polls.

“The team has started work and it is being provided all the help and information,” said a senior Delhi government official.

With his election as a member of the Delhi Waqf Board, according to sources, Mr. Khan is likely to return as chairman of the panel for the third time in a row despite the audit.