AUD to conduct its UG admissions through CUET

April 08, 2022 01:35 IST

Eligibility criteria to be decided on basis of marks obtained in test

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Thursday announced that it will be conducting its undergraduate admissions through Common Admission Test (CUET).

Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said that that it will be mandatory for all candidates to appear in CUET 2022, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats.

“The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET. The students will have to register on the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for examination and also on the website of the university,” Ms. Lather said.

CUET scores for admission into all central universities was made mandatory by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other universities were told that they were free to take a call if they wanted to adopt the test.

“AUD is one of the first State University to conduct CUET for UG admissions. The university is taking this step in order to give equal playing field to the students of government schools of Delhi,” Ms. Lather said.

New programmes

The Vice-Chancellor announced that the university is working towards the launch of new programmes for the academic session 2022-23. The courses include MA in criminology, MA in philosophy, BA in political science and certificate programme in the area of skill building capacity.

She added that the university is in the process of launching new School of Public Policy, School of Mathematics, Statistics and Data Sciences, School of Indigenous Knowledge and Tribal Studies, School of Media Studies and School of Philosophy and Religion Studies.