AUD third cut-off list out

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Tuesday released its third cut-off list for admission to B.A.(Hons.) and B.A. programme courses.

While several of the reserved category seats have been filled, unreserved category seats in most courses are still vancant. The college, which is funded by the Delhi government, releases separate cut-offs for students from Delhi and for those from outside, giving students from the Capital an advantage.

For B.A. (Hons.) with a major in economics, the cut-off is now 94.5% for students from Delhi and 95.5% for others. Cut-off for the English course is 92.5% for Delhiites and 94.5% for other applicants.

For B.A. (Hons.) with a major is psychology, which is becoming a popular course among students in Delhi University, the cut-off for students from Delhi is 95.5% and 97.25% for others. This is the highest cut-off that the university has released in its third list.

The complete scores required to get admission in AUD as per the third cut-off list are available on the university website along with a list of subjects that need to be included while calculating the “best four” score.