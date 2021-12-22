AUD set to add two more campuses, to increase intake by 5,000 students

NEW DELHI

22 December 2021 00:57 IST

1,042 awarded degrees and diplomas at the 10th convocation of university

Ambedkar University is set to add two more campuses to its existing three in the Capital that will increase student intake by 5,000, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday. He was speaking at the 10th convocation of the university and told the graduating students to use the knowledge and skills, which they have acquired from the university, towards bringing equality and social justice in the society.

“They must hold their certificates carrying Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name with great pride and work towards taking his message to the masses,” Mr. Sisodia said.

49 acres

The fourth campus of Ambedkar University, Mr. Sisodia said, will stretch over 49 acres and is being developed in Dhirpur. The fifth campus is being set up in Rohini, with 3,475 seats in various courses. “The design of both the campuses is world-class and environmentally sustainable. Both will be self-sufficient in terms of energy and will use green energy,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister called upon students to use their knowledge and skills to support the youth of Delhi and the nation by joining the Delhi Government’s Desh Ke Mentor programme, which requires the students to devote some of their time to guide the students of Class XI-XII in Government schools with their education and career choices.

During the convocation, 1,042 students were awarded with PhD, MPhil, MBA, MA, BA (Hons) degrees and diplomas in various fields of studies. 63.05% of the graduating students were women. Vice-Chancellor of AUD, Anu Singh Lather, said that in 2022, the university will introduce more courses, schools and centres to achieve the target of student enrolment set by the National Education Policy 2020.