AUD launches application process for PG admissions

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Wednesday launched the application process for admission to postgraduate programmes for academic session 2020-21.

The last date for registration the varsity said will be September 30.

“All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process for the postgraduate programmes will be completely online for all categories. The details of registration process and subsequent procedures are provided in the ‘Bulletin of Information’, which is available online and can be downloaded,” the university said.

The university offers 20 postgraduate programmes that offer 879 seats in total. Of these, 15 programmes are in Kashmere Gate Campus, three in Karampura Campus and two in Lodhi Road campus.

Sep 2, 2020

