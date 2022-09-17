AUD launches admission portal, introduces new courses

The university reserves 85% of its seats for students from Delhi and will conduct admissions using CUET scores

The university reserves 85% of its seats for students from Delhi and will conduct admissions using CUET scores

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has launched its admission portal for undergraduate and postgraduate courses and will use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students, Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said on Friday.

The university has 19 undergraduate and 27 postgraduate courses on offer with an intake of 1,123 and 1,399 students, respectively. The last date for filling out the admission form is October 12.

Ms. Lather said the university this year has launched two new undergraduate courses and two new postgraduate courses. The undergraduate courses are a BA(Hons) in political science and BBA in innovation, entrepreneurship and venture development (BBA-IEV). The postgraduate courses are MA in criminology and MA in comparative literature.

AUD has 85% of its seats reserved for students who have completed their schooling in Delhi. It will also conduct admission through its sports and co-curricular activity supernumerary quota. The BBA-IEV programme introduced to nurture the entrepreneurial talent of students has been designed for those who have emerged in the top 126 teams in the Delhi government’s Business Blasters programme, the university said. The entry into this particular programme will not be done using CUET scores but will give 50% weightage to the score in the Business Blasters programme and 50% weightage to the score obtained in an interview.

NEP format

Keeping with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), the university has redesigned its three-year undergraduate courses into four-year programmes. “Our admission portal has opened and the last date for registration is October 12. We will release our first merit list based on CUET scores on October 18 and subsequent lists on October 24 and 28,” Ms. Lather said. She added that as there has already been a delay in admitting students this year, AUD is looking to speed up the admission process and will give assured admission to a larger number of students in the first merit list itself.

The university said the merit list will be calculated by considering the CUET score obtained by the applicant in the combination of subjects as announced for the programme.

AUD functions as a multicampus unitary university with research, postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in the social sciences and the humanities. It has campuses at Kashmere Gate, Karampura and Lodhi Road.

AUD was established by the Delhi government through an Act in 2007, mandated to focus on research and teaching in social sciences and humanities and guided by the vision of B.R. Ambedkar of bridging equality and social justice with excellence.