AUD invites applications for MBA admissions

The School of Business, Public Policy and Social Entrepreneurship at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has invited online applications for Master of Business Administration (MBA-2021-23). The university said that interested applicants can fill the application form by March 31 and sit for an entrance examination on April 11.
Eligible applicants would be required to take the written admission test which will consist of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) on verbal ability (includes Verbal Aptitude and English Language Comprehension), analytical ability (includes Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) and general awareness, the university said. It added that based on the scores obtained in the test, candidates will be short-listed for interview.
