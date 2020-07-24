AUD begins online registrations for UG courses

Ambedkar University began its online registrations for undergraduate programmes on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the varsity. It will continue till August 18.
“All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process for undergraduate programmes will be completely online for all categories,” read the statement.
The university offers seven BA (Hons.) programmes at the Kashmere Gate campus, four BA and four BVoc programmes at the Karampura campus, having a total of 764 seats.
Earlier, the varsity had announced the introduction of five new programmes, including vocational courses and MPhil in Disability Studies for the upcoming session.
Merit basis
“Admissions to undergraduate courses will be on the basis of merit and students will be given a provisional admission till the documents are verified physically once students return to campus,” Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said.
The admission brochure read, “In view of the challenges brought about by COVID-19, any change in procedures for personal appearance of applicants for entrance examinations or trials for CCA and sports as well as verification of certificates shall be notified in due course on the website.”
Dates for admissions to postgraduate courses will be announced later, the university said.
