Attempts to douse Alipur warehouse fire continue on second day

Updated - November 05, 2024 01:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Firefighters try to douse the fire at the Alipur warehouse in Delhi.

Firefighters try to douse the fire at the Alipur warehouse in Delhi.

Almost 35 hours after a fire broke out in a factory complex in outer Delhi’s Alipur late on Saturday, efforts to douse the flames were continuing, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

No one was injured in the incident as a team of police and DFS officials had rescued several labourers who were stuck in the factory when the fire broke out.

According to the official, more than 100 water tenders had been pressed into action till Monday for the cooling operation, which is still under way. “Even now, 15 vehicles are deployed to douse the flames completely,” the official said. “We have requested the police to maintain law and order in the area,” the official added.

Published - November 05, 2024 01:00 am IST

