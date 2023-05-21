‘Attempt to snatch people’s power’: AAP to hit the streets against ordinance

May 21, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

With the Central government seizing back the control over bureaucracy by introducing an ordinance less than 10 days after the Supreme Court ruled in the favour of the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hit the streets against the Centre’s move.

“The ordinance is against the will of the people. I will go to the people, door to door. AAP will take to the streets against the ordinance because it’s an attempt to snatch the people’s power and hinder the work of their elected government,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Unable to seek a legal recourse immediately as the Supreme Court closed for a six-week summer break on Friday evening, the AAP leaders launched a verbal tirade to denounce the ordinance.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi said the late-night move reeked of an attack on democracy aimed at undermining the power of the elected Delhi government.

She added that the three-member National Capital Civil Services Authority created by the ordinance establishes the Chief Minister of Delhi as the Chairperson. “But he will find himself in a minority when matters are put to vote as the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, who will be appointed by the Centre, outnumber the representative elected by the people of Delhi,” she said, adding that even if a decision is made by the Authority that is contrary to the will of the Central government, the Lieutenant-Governor will possess the right to override those decisions.

“In a nutshell, this ordinance proclaims that regardless of the Delhi people electing Mr. Kejriwal as their Chief Minister, the Delhi government will be dictated by the Central government,” Ms. Atishi said.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said the ordinance reflects Prime Minister Modi’s dictatorial approach and refusal to comply with the Supreme Court’s directive. “This move raises serious questions about the purpose of holding elections as it questions the very essence of democracy and the significance of public participation if unelected officials are granted supremacy over elected representatives,” Mr. Singh said.

Federal structure

Several Opposition parties and leaders joined AAP in attacking the Central government for bringing the ordinance to overrule the SC verdict. Member of Parliament Kapil Sibal said, “The Supreme Court handed over the reins of the ‘Services’ to Delhi government, but the Centre said to the Supreme Court through an ordinance that ‘if you come in the way, we will still have the final say’.”

The Delhi State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called the ordinance a “blot on the federal values of the Constitution” and a warning to the people of Delhi that “even if the BJP receives an electoral drubbing at their hands, they would still rule through the backdoor”.

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet, “What has been done to Delhi is a travesty and goes against the spirit of cooperative federalism.”

‘Need President’s rule’

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar, however, in a statement called for the imposition of President’s rule in Delhi. “Instead of concentrating on good governance and development works, the AAP government was threatening officials to do its bidding to cover up the government’s corruption, in violation of all rules,” Mr. Kumar said.