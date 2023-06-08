Attempt to abduct 2 female students from JNU campus; 1 held

June 08, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

A few men in a car entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and attempted to abduct two female students, the police said on Wednesday. The prime accused, Abhishek, has been arrested while the others have been identified and search is under way to nab them, the police said.

The victims, aged 23 and 24, told The Hindu that three incidents of alleged harassment took place on the campus on Tuesday. “The men who tried to molest us, had attacked students in two different incidents as well,” one of the victims said.

Narrating the sequence of events, one victim said, “My friend and I were walking on the campus when we saw a car moving towards us. There were three to four men inside the car. They opened the car’s boot and talked about kidnapping girls. We ran away in fear.”

Need a safe campus

“The security needs to be tightened. Nobody should be allowed to enter the campus without a valid ID and those entering should be properly frisked and checked. The campus is supposed to be a safe space,” she said.

“One of the students, who was attacked, underwent a medical examination and has formally filed a complaint,” the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) said.

DCP (South West) Manoj C said, “We have received two complaints from the JNU students – one regarding a physical assault and another regarding molestation and attempt to abduct. Cases have been registered. The accused and the vehicles have been identified.”

The police said two cases have been registered at the Vasant Kunj police station under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, molestation, stalking, assault, kidnapping, among others.

Produce IDs

A circular by Chief Security Officer Naveen Yadav said the university has decided to restrict the entry of outside vehicles from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and all residents of JNU will be requested to produce their ID cards at the entry gate, whenever asked by the JNU security.

“Further, all residents are advised to confirm and identify their guests at the main gate either in person or through phone call,” the order said.

The JNU administration condemned the attacks. “We’re coordinating with the police. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators,” the statement said.

The Registrar further urged the residents to alert the security desk and the police regarding any information in connection with the incident.