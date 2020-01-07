Attack was launched by Leftists: ABVP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday alleged that Left organisations were behind the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday.

Manish Jangid who was the ABVP’s presidential candidate this year said JNUSU president Aishie Ghosh and other student union leaders led a masked mob that attacked him. He said his hand was fractured and he had to get it treated for hours at AIIMS.

The ABVP said they have videos to show that it was the JNUSU president, who was leading the mob. Mr. Jangid said “On Sunday, I was trying to help JNU students get their registrations done when the union, that was trying to enforce a boycott of the registrations, attacked us. We were only standing up for the students who wanted to continue with their studies.”

Aftre the incident, several screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation have been doing the rounds. The conversations allegedly show that the attack was planned by the ABVP. To this, the ABVP said the WhatsApp group was created by the Leftist students.