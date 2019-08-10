Attack on SAIL chief: two sent to police custody

A local court sent two men to five-day police custody for allegedly attacking the chairman of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on August 7, the police said. Lalit from Dwarka and Amardeep from Uttam Nagar were produced before a Magistrate in Saket Court on Friday.

Two others absconding

“We have got details of the other two accused who are absconding. Raids are being conducted in U.P., Haryana and Delhi,” said an officer, adding that they have procured CCTV footage from the area. “Lalit was involved in several cases of theft. We are finding out the criminal history, if any, of other accused in the case,” said the officer.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 10.30 p.m. when Anil Kumar Chaudhary was returning home. His car was hit by another near Ansal Plaza. When his driver stepped out, the occupants of the other vehicle manhandled him. Mr. Chaudhary was also allegedly attacked. The accused have been charged with attempt to murder.