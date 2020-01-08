Attack on JNU: police appeal for information

Delhi Police on Tuesday released a pamphlet asking people to come forward and share evidence in connection with the “clash between two groups of students” at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on January 5.

The Crime Branch, which has been tasked with carrying out an investigation into the incident, appealed to eyewitnesses and people who have information or captured any activity on their mobile phones or cameras to share the information with the Special Investigation Team.

A senior police officer said that they have decided not to call anyone to the police station and will record statements and collect evidence at JNU’s Administration Block, which is considered to be a “neutral place”. The exercise will continue for seven days starting Wednesday. The officer said they will speak to the injured students and teachers first.

The officer said that the Crime Branch is investigating three First Information Reports registered in connection with incidents on January 3, 4 and 5.

While two FIRs registered in connection with January 3 and 4 are based on complaints by the JNU Administration and have named the accused, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh; the third FIR registered for Sunday’s attack is based on an Inspector’s complaint.

“The strategy is to speak to injured students and teachers first. We have been able to speak to some of them and we are waiting for others to return... many of them had left after the incident,” the officer said.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team visited the campus on Tuesday to take photographic and videographic evidence from JNU Admin Block, Periyar Hostel and Sabarmati Hostel. Joint Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh, assigned to submit a fact-finding report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, also visited the campus.