Attack on CM house: Kejriwal says hooliganism can’t be tolerated

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagging off a fleet of electric autorickshaws at Indraprastha Depot, Delhi, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

April 01, 2022 01:45 IST

Eight accused arrested; police say some of them affiliated to BJYM

A day after his official residence was attacked by members of the BJP and its youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said such “hooliganism cannot be tolerated, especially when it’s carried out by those who call themselves the biggest party in the world”.

The Delhi police on Thursday arrested eight persons after zeroing in on nearly a dozen suspects belonging to the BJYM for allegedly being involved in the ruckus. The accused have been identified as Chandrakant, 27, Pradeep Tiwari, 27, Raju Kumar Singh, 28, Jitender Bisht, 40, Naveen Kumar, 38, Bablu Kumar, 35, Neeraj Dixit, 25, and Sunny, 21. The police said some of accused are affiliated to the BJYM.

Advertising

Advertising

A case under several IPC sections pertaining to obstructing a public servant and under sections of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered.

In judicial custody

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said all the arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody by a local court. A senior police officer said multiple teams have been deployed to arrest the other accused who have been identified in the CCTV footage of the incident.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event to flag off e-autos at the IP Depot, the Chief Minister said, “Kejriwal is not important... I am a simple aam aadmi. I am ready to sacrifice my life for the greater good of the country if it helps. But I strongly believe that such hooliganism will not aid in the growth of our motherland.”

Mr. Kejriwal said India has wasted 75 years in “cheap politics of hatred and violence”. “What does it say about our country and our politics if the biggest party of India, the one which rules our union, acts like this? What will the youth think about their leaders? They will think this is the right way and they should adopt it too. This would only hinder the path of our development.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had lashed out at the BJP on Wednesday, saying there was a “conspiracy to kill” Mr. Kejriwal as the party was unable to defeat AAP in elections.