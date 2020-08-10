ATM thief arrested after encounter

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in incidents of ATM uprooting in Delhi and NCR, after a brief exchange of fire in south Delhi’s Nangal Dewat village, police said.

The accused, identified as Arshad Khan, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, was part of an inter-state gang of robbers, who targeted ATM booths across the National Capital Region, they said.

A total of seven rounds were fired -- four by the accused and three by the police during which the accused sustained an injury in his left leg and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where he is recuperating, the police said.

The matter came to the notice after police found his involvement in a recent case of ATM uprooting in Rajokari village in south-west Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said: “We received specific information that the suspect would be coming to the area in the evening to commit a crime. So our team laid a trap and nabbed him.”

The accused was cornered and asked to surrender, but he whipped out his pistol and fired four rounds towards the police team. The personnel also fired in self-defence to overpower the accused. However, during this, the accused sustained an injury in his left leg after he was hit by a bullet and was overpowered, the officer said.

One semi-automatic pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from the accused, he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he, along with his Mewat-based accomplices, had removed an ATM in Rajokari area on August 5 and also stole a mini truck to load the stolen ATM, the DCP said.

He was earlier arrested in three theft cases in Delhi, police said.