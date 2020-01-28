ATM theft bid foiled with arrest of 4

Four men, who were allegedly possessing illegal weapons, were arrested while they were conducting a recee to execute an ATM theft on Republic Day, the police said on Monday.

The accused — Aashik (25), Istiyak (22), Farmoon (22) and Rahul (27) — belong to Mewat district of Haryana. All of them are drivers by profession, they said.

The police said that the accused had planned to steal an ATM after the Republic Day parade as they assumed that policemen would be “resting after long duty hours” on that day.

They were out for a recce of an ATM on Sunday and wanted to execute their plan at night. They were carrying some tools that they required for the theft and had planned to get the remaining from their accomplices later, said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

The police were informed that four men from Mewat were roaming in Najafgarh and were planning to commit ATM theft and that they were in possession of illegal weapons. A trap was laid on Jhatikara Road in Najafgarh and they were apprehended, he Mr. Alphonse.

Tools used in cutting ATMs and spray paint bottles were recovered from the accused, he added. Two cash-carrying trays stolen from ATMs were also recovered from them.

Criminal record

During interrogation, they disclosed that they were involved in an ATM theft case in Uttam Nagar on December 31 last. They had stolen ₹3.81 lakh, the DCP said. They also confessed to having been involved in a case of ATM theft attempt in Chhawla wherein they tried to take the cash tray out by cutting the ATM open, but failed, he added.