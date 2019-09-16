ATM cut open, thieves flee with ₹3.5 lakh

A few men allegedly fled with over ₹3.5 lakh after cutting open an ATM machine in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi in the small hours of Sunday, the police said.

An officer said a PCR call was received at 7 a.m. informing them of an ATM cash theft in Asola Market. On reaching the spot, the police found that the machine was cut open and there was no cash.

“Offenders cut the machine using gas cutters and also sprayed black paint on the camera before entering. They disconnected the alarm system as well. The exact amount stolen is yet to be ascertained,” the officer said.

No guard was present at that time which suggests that the accused had conducted a recce before committing the crime. A case under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and efforts are on to obtain CCTV footage from the bank.

“It has been revealed that there were more than two people. Involvement of an insider has not been ruled out,” the officer added.