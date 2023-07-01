Atishi writes to DERC chief, offers dates for taking oath

July 01, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

Expressing displeasure over the delay in his oath-taking ceremony, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson Justice (retired) Umesh Kumar wrote to the Power Secretary on Wednesday saying the entire episode could have been managed “more professionally”.

Justice Kumar was appointed the commission’s chairperson 10 days ago. However, he is still waiting to be sworn into office by Power Minister Atishi.

In response, Ms. Atishi wrote to Justice Kumar, rueing the inconvenience faced by him and offering two dates for the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier this week, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, flagging the delay in administering the oath of office to the new DERC chairperson, who was appointed on June 21 through a notification by the Centre. The Power Minister had termed the appointment “unlawful and unconstitutional” and said that the Delhi government would move the Supreme Court against it.

According to sources, Justice Kumar wrote to Power Secretary Shurbir Singh on Wednesday, saying he was informed that Ms. Aitishi would not be available after June 29.

“Keeping this in mind, and owing to the fact that I will be required to travel from June 29, I had expressed my availability for the oath ceremony on any day from June 26 to June 28 since the Minister was available on these days,” the email read.

“Unfortunately, Hon’ble Minister, Power, GNCTD could not find time for the oath on these three days,” Justice Kumar’s email also read.

Saying he would be available in Delhi from July 3, Justice Kumar asked Mr. Singh to convey to the Power Minister that a suitable time for the event be fixed.

In response, Ms. Atishi wrote to Justice Kumar on Friday, blaming the delay on the Power Department officials.

“This unfortunate situation has arisen because the Power Department wrote to you without my instructions or checking my availability,” Ms. Atishi said.

“It is because of this shockingly lax and unprofessional behaviour that someone as senior as you has had to undergo this inconvenience,” she also wrote.

Ms. Atishi also said that she has directed the department to take disciplinary action against the official responsible.

“We can have the oath-taking ceremony in my office at 6 p.m. on July 3 or at any time in the second half of the day on July 4,” the Power Minister said.

