Atishi writes to Chief Secy. on plan to combat water shortage in summer

April 03, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - New Delhi

In view of the fast-approaching summer, Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board chairperson Atishi on Wednesday ordered the Chief Secretary to “urgently” reassess water supply across the Capital, and asked him to provide a colony-wise update on water availability in comparison to the summer demand. She also asked for a plan of action for supplementing the current water supply with borewells, and details regarding the water tankers required for the areas that typically experience a water shortage in summer. “The matter is urgent, and the people of Delhi cannot be allowed to suffer,” the Minister said, while attaching a list of areas from where complaints of water shortage had been repeatedly received.