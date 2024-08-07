ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi will hoist national flag at Delhi govt's I-Day event: Arvind Kejriwal tells L-G

Updated - August 07, 2024 10:34 am IST

Published - August 07, 2024 10:17 am IST - New Delhi

Atishi to replace Arvind Kejriwal for Independence Day flag hoisting at Delhi government function.

PTI

Arvind Kejriwal has written to L-G V.K Saxena from jail and said that Atishi will hoist the tricolour in his place on August 15. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Lieutenant Governor saying Cabinet Minister Atishi will hoist the national flag in his place at the city government's Independence Day function on August 15, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"Kejriwal has written to (Lieutenant Governor V.K) Saxena from jail saying that Atishi will hoist the tricolour in his place on August 15," the AAP said.

Every year, the Delhi government's Independence Day function is held at Chhatrasal Stadium and Mr. Kejriwal addresses the gathering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US