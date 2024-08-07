Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Lieutenant Governor saying Cabinet Minister Atishi will hoist the national flag in his place at the city government's Independence Day function on August 15, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"Kejriwal has written to (Lieutenant Governor V.K) Saxena from jail saying that Atishi will hoist the tricolour in his place on August 15," the AAP said.

Every year, the Delhi government's Independence Day function is held at Chhatrasal Stadium and Mr. Kejriwal addresses the gathering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.