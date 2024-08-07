GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Atishi will hoist national flag at Delhi govt's I-Day event: Arvind Kejriwal tells LG

Atishi to replace Arvind Kejriwal for Independence Day flag hoisting at Delhi government function.

Updated - August 07, 2024 10:32 am IST

Published - August 07, 2024 10:17 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Arvind Kejriwal has written to LG V.K Saxena from jail and said that Atishi will hoist the tricolour in his place on August 15. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Lieutenant Governor saying Cabinet Minister Atishi will hoist the national flag in his place at the city government's Independence Day function on August 15, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

Mr. Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"Kejriwal has written to (Lieutenant Governor V.K) Saxena from jail saying that Atishi will hoist the tricolour in his place on August 15," the AAP said.

Every year, the Delhi government's Independence Day function is held at Chhatrasal Stadium and Mr. Kejriwal addresses the gathering.

