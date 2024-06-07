Atishi welcomes SC order on release of water to Delhi, calls it victory for Delhi’s people

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Wednesday thanked the Supreme Court “for standing with the people of Delhi during this unprecedented water crisis” soon after the Supreme Court ordered the release of 137 cusecs of surplus water from upstream Himachal Pradesh through the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana into the Wazirabad barrage to quench Delhi’s drinking water crisis.

A Vacation Bench of Justices P.K. Mishra and K.V. Viswanathan passed the order after perusing the minutes of a meeting held by the Upper Yamuna River Board with the States of Delhi, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, along with the Centre.

Himachal said it could spare an additional supply of 137 cusecs to the Capital. However, Haryana, through which the water has to pass to reach Delhi, raised objections.

The Bench ordered Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus water on June 7.

The court directed that Haryana should be given prior intimation about the release of the water so that it could facilitate its flow into Delhi.

It said the Upper Yamuna River Board and Haryana could measure the water released from Himachal Pradesh to see if the quantity was really 137 cusecs.

The court made it clear that the Delhi government should ensure that no water was wasted through leaks or in other ways.

‘Coordinated efforts’

In a post on X, Atishi said, “I salute the Hon’ble Supreme Court for standing with the people of Delhi during this unprecedented water crisis. This is a time that calls for coordinated effort above all else, and the SC order marks a victory for the people of Delhi and their right to water.”

Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that despite requests, Haryana had refused to give way for the water that Himachal Pradesh had agreed to provide.

“I spoke to [H.P.] Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He was ready to provide water to Delhi. However, the Haryana government was not providing a path for the water, which forced the Delhi government to approach the Supreme Court,” he said.

