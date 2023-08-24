Atishi watches Chandrayaan-3 touch down with school students, hails programme success

August 24, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

: A live broadcast of Chandrayaan-3 touch down was screened at several Delhi government-run schools across the city on Wednesday. Education Minister Atishi watched the broadcast with Kautilya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya students in Chirag Enclave.

The Minister said the achievement of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will inspire the generations to come. “Chandrayaan-3’s successful moon landing underscores our scientists’ unwavering commitment to pushing scientific boundaries. This exceptional accomplishment will undoubtedly ignite a passion for innovation and exploration within our youth,” Ms. Atishi said.

She added that the event shows that “investment in education and research always takes the country on the path of progress”. During the day, students from many schools spent the day sending messages of encouragement to ISRO, singing patriotic songs, and drawing artwork about the mission.