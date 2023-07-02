ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi visits Delhi subways to inspect work progress

July 02, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The PWD Minister inspected five subways in the city, month after directions were given to officials

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Saturday inspected five subways in the city, a month after she had given officials an ultimatum to resolve issues in these areas.

During her inspection on completion of the deadline, Mr. Atishi said she found that the subways at Masjid Moth, Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj and Lajpat Nagar metro station were “cleaner and well-maintained” than before.

She added that the drainage systems have improved, while convex mirrors and adequate lighting have been installed and security guards deployed to ensure the safety of citizens, especially women.

“Starting today, I am personally inspecting different subways to ensure that the work has been done according to the guidelines,” the PWD Minister said, adding that she will inspect subways in other parts of the city in the upcoming days.

Ms. Atishi directed officials to focus on making improving the subways further, with special attention to sanitation and maintenance.

