HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Atishi visits Delhi subways to inspect work progress

The PWD Minister inspected five subways in the city, month after directions were given to officials

July 02, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Saturday inspected five subways in the city, a month after she had given officials an ultimatum to resolve issues in these areas.

During her inspection on completion of the deadline, Mr. Atishi said she found that the subways at Masjid Moth, Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj and Lajpat Nagar metro station were “cleaner and well-maintained” than before.

She added that the drainage systems have improved, while convex mirrors and adequate lighting have been installed and security guards deployed to ensure the safety of citizens, especially women.

“Starting today, I am personally inspecting different subways to ensure that the work has been done according to the guidelines,” the PWD Minister said, adding that she will inspect subways in other parts of the city in the upcoming days.

Ms. Atishi directed officials to focus on making improving the subways further, with special attention to sanitation and maintenance.

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.