Atishi to speak on AAP govt. policies at UNGA

AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said she had been invited to speak at the United Nations General Assembly at its headquarters in New York to discuss local and regional governments’ priorities for the ‘New Urban Agenda’. The event is scheduled for April 27 and 28.

Ms. Atishi will speak alongside the Mayors of Bogota and Barcelona on the ‘Best Practices of Leading Locally’, where she will present the Delhi government’s vision and implementation of how a thriving, diverse and densely populated city can strive to provide a high quality of life to all its citizens by ensuring everyone has equitable access to power, water, education, health and public transport, a statement from her office read.

The AAP leader said, “It is a privilege for me to join the panel of eminent mayors from all across the globe and discuss the effective people-centric policies of the Arvind Kejriwal Government at such a prestigious international forum. This is a great opportunity for governments to learn from one another and help people all over the world through policies that are closely connected to the needs of citizens.”