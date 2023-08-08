HamberMenu
Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM forwards file to L-G for approval: Government sources

Ms. Atishi will now hold 14 portfolios, the highest among all Ministers in the city government

August 08, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena.

Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena. | Photo Credit: PTI

A file with regards to giving additional charge of the Services and the Vigilance Departments to Cabinet Minister Atishi has been received at the Lieutenant-Governor’s office, a senior Raj Niwas official told The Hindu on August 8. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reportedly forwarded a proposal to L-G V.K. Saxena for approval.

“L-G Saxena is currently busy with some meetings so the file hasn’t reached him yet. He will take the necessary action as and when he gets time,” the official added.

The move comes a day after the Delhi services bill secured parliamentary approval after the Rajya Sabha passed the measure that will give the Centre control over the bureaucracy in the national capital.

The two portfolios were earlier held by Ms. Atishi’s Cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Ms. Atishi was given additional charge of the Revenue, Planning and Finance Departments in June after Mr. Saxena approved a proposal to rejig the Cabinet.

These three departments were earlier with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Ms. Atishi— the only woman Minister in the Delhi Cabinet— will now hold 14 portfolios, the highest among all Ministers in the city government.

(With inputs from PTI)

