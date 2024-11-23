Atishi thousand times better than her predecessor: L-G

In an indirect attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, while addressing students at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University convocation ceremony on Friday, said he was happy that the city has a woman Chief Minister, Atishi, who is a “thousand times better” than her predecessor.

Mr. Saxena and the former Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, have been at loggerheads over matters related to governance, especially since the Centre gave more powers to the L-G.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.