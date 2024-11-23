 />

Atishi thousand times better than her predecessor: L-G

Published - November 23, 2024 01:46 am IST

Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena and CM Atishi at the event.

In an indirect attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, while addressing students at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University convocation ceremony on Friday, said he was happy that the city has a woman Chief Minister, Atishi, who is a “thousand times better” than her predecessor.

Mr. Saxena and the former Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, have been at loggerheads over matters related to governance, especially since the Centre gave more powers to the L-G. 

