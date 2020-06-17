Delhi

Atishi tests positive for coronavirus

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kalkaji seat, Atishi, during a door-to-door campaign at Govindpuri area, in New Delhi on January 27, 2020.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kalkaji seat, Atishi, during a door-to-door campaign at Govindpuri area, in New Delhi on January 27, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A member of the Chief Minister’s media team and member of member of the Deputy Chief Minister’s team have also tested positive

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior AAP leader said on Wednesday. Along with her, a member of the Chief Minister’s media team and member of member of the Deputy Chief Minister’s team have also tested positive.

Party sources added that more people who have been working in the same teams are being tested.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, saying, “Atishi has played an important role in the fight against Corona. I hope that she will be healthy as soon as possible and will return to serving the people again.”

Health Minister Satyendra Jain was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after running a fever and experiencing breathing problems. Hospital sources said that after his first test came back negative yesterday, a second sample has been sent for testing and that the results are expected by evening.

Atishi had yesterday tweeted wishing Mr. Jain a speedy recovery and good health. “I am sure he will be back in action soon in the service of Delhiites and continue the fight against Corona,” she had posted.

