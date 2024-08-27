ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi tells PWD officials to upgrade drainage system at Dhaula Kuan flyover

Published - August 27, 2024 11:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Minister Atishi and PWD officials visited the Dhaula Kuan flyover to take stock of the persistent waterlogging issue. | Photo Credit: PTI

After heavy waterlogging in the area, Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Tuesday visited the Dhaula Kuan flyover and the roads around it, and asked officials to upgrade the drainage system as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PWD officials, the waterlogging stems from a slope on the stretch which allows water from adjoining roads to collect in the area.

Ms. Atishi instructed officials to take short-term and long-term measures to address the long-standing issue, and asked them to upgrade the existing drainage system so as to accommodate over 100 mm of rainfall per hour.

“I asked them to increase the pumping capacity by deploying mobile pumps in sufficient numbers, so that there is no waterlogging in the future and people do not have to face problems,” said the Minister in a post on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US