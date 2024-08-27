Atishi tells PWD officials to upgrade drainage system at Dhaula Kuan flyover

After heavy waterlogging in the area, Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Tuesday visited the Dhaula Kuan flyover and the roads around it, and asked officials to upgrade the drainage system as soon as possible.

According to PWD officials, the waterlogging stems from a slope on the stretch which allows water from adjoining roads to collect in the area.

Ms. Atishi instructed officials to take short-term and long-term measures to address the long-standing issue, and asked them to upgrade the existing drainage system so as to accommodate over 100 mm of rainfall per hour.

“I asked them to increase the pumping capacity by deploying mobile pumps in sufficient numbers, so that there is no waterlogging in the future and people do not have to face problems,” said the Minister in a post on X.