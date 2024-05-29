GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Atishi summoned in defamation case for ‘poaching’ remark

Published - May 29, 2024 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Minister Atishi had accused the BJP of a bid to “poach” AAP MLAs by offering cash.

Delhi Minister Atishi had accused the BJP of a bid to “poach” AAP MLAs by offering cash. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi to appear before it on June 29 in a defamation case lodged over her claim that the BJP had tried to “poach” her party MLAs by offering them cash.

The case was filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor last month against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Ms. Atishi, citing a January 27 social media post by the CM and an April 2 press briefing by Ms. Atishi.

However, the Rouse Avenue court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal did not summon the Chief Minister.

The BJP leader had told the court that Mr. Kejriwal alleged his party had contacted seven AAP MLAs and offered each of them ₹25 crore to quit the party.

He said Ms. Atishi in her interaction with the media had also claimed that she was offered to join the BJP to “save her political career” or face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a corruption case.

Mr. Kapoor added that the AAP leaders never furnished any material to substantiate their “false” claims. 

Meanwhile, reacting to the lodging of the case by Mr. Kapoor, the CM accused the BJP of hatching a plan to get Ms. Atishi arrested in a “false” case.

“I had said earlier that they will arrest Atishi next, and they are planning to do so now,” Mr. Kejriwal said, referring to the arrest of his party leaders in corruption cases by Central probe agencies.

