Atishi submits primary report to CM Kejriwal over complaint against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar

The complaint alleged that the Chief Secretary's son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for his land acquired for a road project

November 14, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Minister Atishi.

Delhi Minister Atishi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi has submitted a 650-page primary report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a complaint against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar regarding the Bamnoli land acquisition matter, official sources said on Tuesday.

The complaint alleged that the Chief Secretary's son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for his land acquired for a road project.

"Ms. Atishi has submitted a 650-page report on the matter to Mr. Kejriwal. The report states that an undue gain of ₹850 crore was earned in the matter. The land was bought near the Dwarka expressway at ₹75 lakh only in 2015," a source said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Chief Secretary.

Mr. Kejriwal had asked Ms. Atishi to conduct an inquiry into the complaint.

The original award of the 19-acre land at Bamnoli, being acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was raised from ₹41 crore to ₹353 crore in May this year by the then district magistrate (South West) Hemant Kumar.

Hemant Kumar was later suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the matter.

In a press conference on Monday, Delhi government Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said the allegations levelled against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar are baseless and part of "dirty politics".

