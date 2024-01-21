Atishi seeks probe into ‘illegal’ appointments by DU colleges

January 21, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

Higher Education Minister Atishi on Saturday directed an inquiry into “major procedural irregularities” in the appointment of 1,897 employees at 12 Delhi University colleges funded by the Delhi government.

In a letter to Alice Vaz R., Secretary (Higher Education), Ms. Atishi said the appointments to these 939 teaching and 958 non-teaching posts were made without the Delhi government’s approval.

She directed the Secretary to identify the principals as well as officials responsible and take strong action against them, including recovering salaries paid to these “illegally” appointed staff members since 2015.

“These colleges are funded by the public exchequer and therefore, must be held accountable for any misuse of funds,” the Minister added.

2020 audit

In 2020, a report by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Audit, which included a special audit of six of these 12 colleges, found several instances of “serious irregularities and procedural lapses” committed by these institutions.

Referring to the audit, Ms. Atishi said these colleges had not submitted the requisite action taken report.

No response was issued by the university or any of the colleges on the development.

Ms. Atishi had last month written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan about the alleged irregularities in these 12 colleges.

She presented him with two options: either the Delhi government take over these institutes or the Centre take control of them and their funding.

The AAP government had said that from the financial year 2024-25, it would not allocate the grant-in-aid if the colleges remained affiliated with DU.

The university’s Executive Council subsequently set up a committee to look into the matter. Its report is awaited.

‘Withdraw the letter’

In a letter earlier this month, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had requested Ms. Atishi to withdraw her letter to Mr. Pradhan.

“These 12 colleges were established between 1986-1998 and have a long-standing association with the university with grants being received uninterrupted all these years. De-affiliation could have an adverse impact on the learning atmosphere,” Mr. Singh had said in his letter to the Higher Education Minister.